Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8,799.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 690,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 682,300 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.5% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,658,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,959,000 after purchasing an additional 637,613 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 40.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,593,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,154,000 after purchasing an additional 457,597 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 7,753.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 443,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,322,000 after purchasing an additional 437,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.0% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,775,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,404,000 after purchasing an additional 420,020 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.91. 75,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,999,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael R. Kunst purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.66 per share, with a total value of $79,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PM shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.92.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

