Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Lifted by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 66,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.92.

In other news, VP Michael R. Kunst acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,183. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $131.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

