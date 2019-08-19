Persimmon (LON:PSN) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,720 ($35.54) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,620.91 ($34.25).

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at GBX 1,841 ($24.06) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,961.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,141.89. Persimmon has a 1 year low of GBX 1,820 ($23.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73).

In related news, insider Rachel Kentleton bought 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,041 ($26.67) per share, for a total transaction of £13,429.78 ($17,548.39).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

