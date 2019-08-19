Penta (PNT) Price Hits $0.0002

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last seven days, Penta has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Penta has a market cap of $4.90 million and approximately $296,917.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Penta token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, LBank, HADAX and BCEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00263612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.85 or 0.01336072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00023103 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00093032 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta launched on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,904,176,545 tokens. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, LBank, BCEX and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

