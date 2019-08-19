Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for GVC (LON:GVC)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of GVC (LON:GVC) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on the stock.

GVC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 910 ($11.89) price objective on shares of GVC in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of GVC in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 961 ($12.56) price objective on shares of GVC in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GVC currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,059.67 ($13.85).

Get GVC alerts:

Shares of GVC stock opened at GBX 576.64 ($7.53) on Thursday. GVC has a 1 year low of GBX 504 ($6.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,151 ($15.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 609.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 614.36. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion and a PE ratio of -18.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a GBX 17.60 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from GVC’s previous dividend of $16.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. GVC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.04%.

About GVC

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for GVC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GVC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.