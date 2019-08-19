PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PCSB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PCSB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PCSB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of PCSB stock opened at $19.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68. PCSB Financial has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.93 million, a PE ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

In other PCSB Financial news, VP Scott Nogles bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $37,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 3,375 shares of company stock valued at $64,163 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in PCSB Financial by 45.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 247,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 77,152 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 52,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.32% of the company’s stock.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

