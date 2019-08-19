Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target Lowered to C$21.00 at National Bank Financial

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$22.25 to C$21.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PSI. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$7.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

TSE:PSI opened at C$16.37 on Thursday. Pason Systems has a one year low of C$16.21 and a one year high of C$24.57. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is currently 84.81%.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

