Paragon Tops One Day Trading Volume of $289.00 (PRG)

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Paragon has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $289.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Paragon has traded 37.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Paragon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Livecoin, IDEX and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00262947 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.25 or 0.01332605 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00023207 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00092936 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000423 BTC.

About Paragon

Paragon’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,936,520 tokens. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paragon is paragoncoin.com

Buying and Selling Paragon

Paragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, Livecoin, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

