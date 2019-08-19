Pandacoin (PND) Trading 17% Higher This Week

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded up 106.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. Pandacoin has a total market cap of $6.98 million and approximately $421.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pandacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000119 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pandacoin

Pandacoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech . Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

