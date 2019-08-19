PAC Global Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last week, PAC Global has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $12,766.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge, TOPBTC and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005540 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 70.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net

Buying and Selling PAC Global

PAC Global can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, YoBit, BiteBTC, Graviex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

