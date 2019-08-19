Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) shares rose 9.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.12, approximately 101,216 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 128,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.
OVID has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovid Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.26.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVID. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 443,490 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 128,618 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 445.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 125,690 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 108,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 30.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.
