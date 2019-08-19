Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) shares rose 9.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.12, approximately 101,216 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 128,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

OVID has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovid Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.26.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVID. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 443,490 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 128,618 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 445.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 125,690 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 108,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 30.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.