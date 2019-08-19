Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.29

Shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.29 and last traded at $28.22, with a volume of 25980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OUT. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $459.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.73 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 1,098.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

