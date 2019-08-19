OTOCASH Market Capitalization Achieves $8.43 Million (OTO)

OTOCASH (CURRENCY:OTO) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, OTOCASH has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One OTOCASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00003637 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex, Instant Bitex and Altilly. OTOCASH has a total market cap of $8.43 million and approximately $118,936.00 worth of OTOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010224 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 62% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 295.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Coinchase (CCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About OTOCASH

OTO is a token. OTOCASH’s total supply is 38,254,584 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,315,864 tokens. OTOCASH’s official Twitter account is @otocashofficial . The official website for OTOCASH is www.otocash.io . The Reddit community for OTOCASH is /r/otocash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OTOCASH

OTOCASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Escodex and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OTOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OTOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OTOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

