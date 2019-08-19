Origo Price Hits $0.0250 on Top Exchanges (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Origo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Origo has a market cap of $8.96 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origo has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.73 or 0.04775970 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00045811 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001165 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000915 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Origo

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a token. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,101,149 tokens. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . The official website for Origo is origo.network . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

