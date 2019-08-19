Origin Sport Hits Market Capitalization of $3.03 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Origin Sport token can now be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $7.80 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.26 or 0.04811614 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00045979 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000903 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,538,858 tokens. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.