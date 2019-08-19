Oracle Energy (CVE:OEC) Shares Up 50%

Shares of Oracle Energy Corp. (CVE:OEC) shot up 50% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 4,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 87,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.33.

Oracle Energy Company Profile (CVE:OEC)

Oracle Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

