OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) will announce $8.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.50 million and the highest is $9.28 million. OptiNose reported sales of $1.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 367.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year sales of $33.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.10 million to $34.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $84.08 million, with estimates ranging from $77.80 million to $90.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.74 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 670.20% and a negative return on equity of 102.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OPTN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. OptiNose presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 6.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,667,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,073,000 after buying an additional 163,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 15.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 263,667 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 32.9% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,414,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,571,000 after purchasing an additional 349,820 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in OptiNose during the second quarter worth about $4,746,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in OptiNose by 12.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 554,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPTN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,919. The company has a market cap of $281.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.90. OptiNose has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $15.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.74.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

