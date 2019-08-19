Ontology (ONT) Trading Down 8.8% This Week

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00007547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Upbit, Bibox and Huobi. Ontology has a market capitalization of $430.23 million and approximately $56.45 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ontology has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011545 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001846 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 533,355,141 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit, Koinex, OKEx, Kucoin, Bitbns, Indodax, BCEX, BitMart, Upbit, HitBTC, Binance, Huobi and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

