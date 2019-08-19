OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

OMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on OneMain from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $56.00 price target on OneMain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities upgraded OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush upgraded OneMain from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of OneMain stock traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $38.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,597. OneMain has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.44.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. OneMain had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneMain will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in OneMain by 39.9% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 514,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 146,766 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in OneMain by 4.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 143,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,347,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in OneMain by 32.1% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 124,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 30,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

