Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Insider Kenneth Dillon Purchases 5,000 Shares

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) insider Kenneth Dillon bought 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $222,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,449.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.58. 9,850,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,231,396. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.43.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $80.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.61 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 39.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,365,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,677,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386,180 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,074.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $181,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,338 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $293,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,579 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 529.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,158,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,170,000 after buying an additional 974,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 7,021.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 864,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,447,000 after buying an additional 851,962 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

