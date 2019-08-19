Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Given a $5.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) has been assigned a $5.00 target price by research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective points to a potential upside of 50.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OAS. Raymond James downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Williams Capital cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Ifs Securities cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.33. 14,622,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,073,377. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $529.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.63 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director John E. Hagale purchased 30,000 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 120,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,368. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Taylor L. Reid purchased 45,060 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $124,365.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,462,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,380.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 105,060 shares of company stock worth $292,666. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OAS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $25,706,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $20,355,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,431,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 410.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,427,982 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $19,471,000 after buying an additional 2,755,871 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,704,393 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $174,400,000 after buying an additional 1,661,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

