Oakworth Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 482,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,348,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 857,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,016,000 after buying an additional 68,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.35.

DFS stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.21. The company had a trading volume of 23,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.55. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $54.36 and a one year high of $92.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.92.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $1,835,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,874 shares in the company, valued at $11,091,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $82,687.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,285.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,663 shares of company stock worth $2,534,291 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

