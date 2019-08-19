Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 287 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 925 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Nomura lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.48.

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.36. The stock had a trading volume of 36,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,055. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

In related news, CEO Brian Humphries bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,160,710.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $161,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,760,286. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

