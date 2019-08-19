Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 137 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Oakworth Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 100.6% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,039,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040,520 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,889,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,503,000 after purchasing an additional 74,295 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,205,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,256,000 after purchasing an additional 203,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,631,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,121,000 after purchasing an additional 383,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,376,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,101,000 after purchasing an additional 56,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $1,522,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,473,795.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 215,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total value of $32,097,048.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,246,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 355,821 shares of company stock worth $53,008,187. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Compass Point downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $185.00 price target on Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Chubb from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,967. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.11. The company has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $160.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

