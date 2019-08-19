Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 529 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 63.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 140.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.08. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $164.13.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Iqvia from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Iqvia from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.38 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Iqvia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

In other Iqvia news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $15,360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $1,100,990.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,945 shares of company stock worth $30,860,991 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

