Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $73,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.88. 943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,950. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $129.89 and a one year high of $171.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.41.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.