Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $130,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 121.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,852,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,108,000 after buying an additional 526,721 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,027,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,225 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,613,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,758 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,141,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 31,324,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917,488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,884,207. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.99. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.