Oakworth Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,060 Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $4,318,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,736,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,454,000 after buying an additional 344,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 158,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 21,255 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CALM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,680. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 0.40. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $51.55.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.23 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

