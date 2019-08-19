NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Set at $190.00 by Oppenheimer

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been assigned a $190.00 price objective by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NVDA. Nomura set a $147.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush set a $184.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.57 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.99.

NVDA traded up $11.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.78. 20,372,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,197,457. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $124.46 and a 12-month high of $292.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $417,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $14,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,736 shares of company stock worth $15,293,726. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,860,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,952,880,000 after buying an additional 858,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,990,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,553,081,000 after purchasing an additional 528,040 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 10.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,690,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,427,168,000 after purchasing an additional 832,508 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,890,343 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,295,831,000 after purchasing an additional 31,623 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in NVIDIA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,647,342 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,373,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,689 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

