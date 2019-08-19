NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given a $190.00 Price Target by FBN Securities Analysts

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) received a $190.00 price target from equities research analysts at FBN Securities in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. FBN Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.57 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush set a $184.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.99.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $11.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.78. The stock had a trading volume of 20,372,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,197,457. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $292.76. The stock has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 8.98.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.93%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $14,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,736 shares of company stock worth $15,293,726 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.0% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 3,792 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.8% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 88.5% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

