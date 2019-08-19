Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.48

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.48 and last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 3099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 29.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,232 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 14.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,032 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.6% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,272 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

