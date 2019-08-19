Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Set at $22.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Nutanix from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nutanix from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Nutanix from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutanix presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.32.

Shares of NTNX stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,646,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.35. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $63.38.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.20 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 41.47% and a negative return on equity of 127.35%. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nutanix by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,248,000 after acquiring an additional 140,610 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 23.8% in the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

