nUSD 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10,571.00 (NUSD)

nUSD (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One nUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00028461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. nUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $10,571.00 worth of nUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, nUSD has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.01 or 0.04756741 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00045593 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001171 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000908 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About nUSD

nUSD (NUSD) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2018. nUSD’s total supply is 1,241,935 tokens. The Reddit community for nUSD is /r/havven and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nUSD’s official Twitter account is @havven_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . nUSD’s official website is havven.io . nUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io

Buying and Selling nUSD

nUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

