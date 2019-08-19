Novacoin (NVC) Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00005401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Novacoin has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $1,203.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00028355 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002346 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00145000 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004376 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,470.43 or 1.00687067 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000603 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00041026 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Novacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

