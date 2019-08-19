Northland Securities Reiterates $13.00 Price Target for Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Northland Securities set a $13.00 price target on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NBRV. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Gabelli upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.06.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,935,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,923. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 139.52% and a negative net margin of 3,602.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88 million. Research analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBRV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 514.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,842,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,700 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,593,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 51.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,299,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 443,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 92.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 155,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 52.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 91,869 shares during the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

