Northland Securities Analysts Give Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) a $16.00 Price Target

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) has been assigned a $16.00 price objective by research analysts at Northland Securities in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $16.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of VIAV traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.28. 3,255,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,058. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, CFO Amar Maletira sold 14,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $204,698.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,913.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,556 shares of company stock worth $307,093. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 68,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 88,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

