Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.97

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.97 and traded as high as $15.76. Northfield Bancorp shares last traded at $15.73, with a volume of 2,920 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFBK. BidaskClub raised shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

The company has a market cap of $749.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

In related news, EVP William R. Jacobs sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $108,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,584.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Widmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,883.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,030 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 43,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 561.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

