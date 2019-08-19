Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NDLS shares. ValuEngine raised Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NDLS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 23,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,327. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29. Noodles & Co has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $266.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.75, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.72 million. Noodles & Co had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Noodles & Co will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $788,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 389.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 49,497 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the second quarter valued at $168,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 42.3% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 346,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 102,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 14.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 575,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 71,765 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

