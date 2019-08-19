NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,641.00

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. In the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $969,927.00 and approximately $6,641.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00018054 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000069 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000135 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 603,864,288 coins and its circulating supply is 403,864,288 coins. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

