NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NMIH shares. BidaskClub raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on NMI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Zelman & Associates raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

In related news, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $114,780.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NMI by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,752,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,876,000 after purchasing an additional 143,075 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NMI by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,354,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,025,000 after purchasing an additional 128,263 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NMI by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,501,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,702,000 after purchasing an additional 773,781 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in NMI by 2,203.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,384,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMIH traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59. NMI has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $31.34.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $91.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.11 million. NMI had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 41.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NMI will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

