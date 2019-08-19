Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets motor vehicles and parts. In North America, Nissan’s operations include styling, engineering, manufacturing, sales, customer and corporate finance and industrial and textile equipment. Nissan in North America employs more than 20,000 people in the United States, Canada and Mexico and generates nearly 75,000 jobs through its 1,500 Nissan and Infinity dealerships across the continent. “

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Nissan Motor from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Macquarie cut Nissan Motor from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSANY opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Nissan Motor has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.23). Nissan Motor had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nissan Motor (NSANY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.