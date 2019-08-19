Nextdc (ASX:NXT) Trading Up 1.8%

Nextdc Ltd (ASX:NXT)’s share price was up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$6.30 ($4.47) and last traded at A$6.29 ($4.46), approximately 811,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$6.18 ($4.38).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is A$6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -419.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.97.

About Nextdc (ASX:NXT)

NEXTDC Limited provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers on-demand services to support outsourced data center infrastructure and cloud connectivity for enterprises; data center professional services for the project life cycle, including technical advisory, migration planning, project management, deliveries, building, and operational infrastructure support; on-site technical assistance services; and data center-as-a-service and connectivity-as-a-service service products.

