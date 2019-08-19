Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553,800 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 29.5% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded up $2.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.83. 11,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,334. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.09. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a twelve month low of $70.09 and a twelve month high of $119.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $649.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.08%.

In related news, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $63,856.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXST. BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $139.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.29.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.