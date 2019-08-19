Nerva Price Tops $0.0337 on Top Exchanges (XNV)

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Nerva coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Nanex. Nerva has a total market cap of $573,964.00 and approximately $392.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nerva has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00267393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.93 or 0.01335024 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00023890 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00093549 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002350 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Nerva

XNV is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org

Nerva Coin Trading

Nerva can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Nanex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nerva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

