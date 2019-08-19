Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie Sells 5,063 Shares

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 5,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $91,893.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gil M. Labrucherie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $444,750.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $864,250.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $842,750.00.

Nektar Therapeutics stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,641,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,491. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.95. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $69.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 14.83 and a current ratio of 14.09.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 354.90%. The business had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.33 EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKTR. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nektar Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

