Nectar Price Down 22.1% This Week (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last week, Nectar has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. One Nectar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0628 or 0.00000589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $24.43, $10.39 and $24.68. Nectar has a market cap of $5.17 million and $500.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00026927 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002301 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00145140 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003780 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,651.42 or 0.99799175 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00044070 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000410 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

Nectar (CRYPTO:NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com . Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $24.68, $5.60, $51.55, $50.98, $24.43, $13.77, $18.94, $33.94, $32.15, $10.39 and $7.50. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

