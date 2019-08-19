NaPoleonX Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One NaPoleonX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00002653 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and IDEX. During the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. NaPoleonX has a total market cap of $6.20 million and approximately $128,055.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00268267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.66 or 0.01338782 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00023815 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00094089 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000426 BTC.

About NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX’s launch date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,874,750 tokens. The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai

NaPoleonX Token Trading

NaPoleonX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NaPoleonX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

