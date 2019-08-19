Nanoco Group’s (NANO) Under Review Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) in a research note released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Nanoco Group in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nanoco Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

LON:NANO opened at GBX 11.85 ($0.15) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 13.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 million and a PE ratio of -7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Nanoco Group has a 52-week low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 55.50 ($0.73).

In other Nanoco Group news, insider Christopher (Chris) Richards sold 73,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51), for a total transaction of £28,516.80 ($37,262.25). Also, insider Alison Margaret Fielding acquired 119,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £15,503.93 ($20,258.63).

Nanoco Group Company Profile

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD), and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers cadmium free quantum dots, CFQD quantum dot films, copper indium gallium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles, and copper indium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles.

