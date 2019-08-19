Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Given a $13.00 Price Target by Northland Securities Analysts

Northland Securities set a $13.00 price target on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NBRV has been the topic of several other research reports. Gabelli raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.06.

NBRV traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,780,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,186. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.67.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 139.52% and a negative net margin of 3,602.24%. Equities analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 514.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,842,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,700 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

