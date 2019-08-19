MUSE Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week (MUSE)

MUSE (CURRENCY:MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One MUSE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC on major exchanges. MUSE has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and $1,360.00 worth of MUSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MUSE has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MUSE alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00034590 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00018334 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002102 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000508 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MUSE Coin Profile

MUSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. MUSE’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. The official message board for MUSE is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html . MUSE’s official Twitter account is @peertracks and its Facebook page is accessible here . MUSE’s official website is soundac.io

Buying and Selling MUSE

MUSE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MUSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MUSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MUSE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.